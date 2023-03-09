FREMONT — Fremont Middle School’s performance of “Aladdin” is planned for three times this weekend.
The play opens today at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30, and Saturday, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Fremont High School Auditorium. The price of the tickets is $4 for the students and $8 for adults.
“We are doing Aladdin Junio. It is a Disney version with a couple of different tweaks on the story itself,” said Assistant Director Dani Vreeland.
She said the production should be interesting for the viewers due to its generic traits of a poor boy finding a “magic way up” and “trying to be somebody who he isn’t” and finding out in the end that “being true to yourself” and having true friends is “what’s really important in life.”
Vreeland said that they have been rehearsing this performance every day since the beginning of January except for when the school or rehearsal were canceled due to weather. The students were working “really hard” to be in good shape for the play.
She said that more than 15 students participate in the performance as actors, and a little less than 10 students working on it behind the scenes.
The author of the play is Chad Beguelin, who received a Tony Award in 2014 for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score Written for the Theater for his “Aladdin.”
Vreeland said that the director for the play, Candace Miller, tried to select the work that was best suitable for the school veterans — eighth graders.
“We do have about six or seven eighth graders,” said Vreeland. “We like to think our plays around our veteran actors.”
