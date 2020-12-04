Foundation awards grants to nonprofits
AUBURN — Four area organizations received grants from the Community Foundation DeKalb County Tuesday as winners in the Giving Tuesday DeKalb campaign.
From the end of October through Nov. 22, organizations with endowment funds with the community foundation could fundraise, with those raising the most money receiving unrestricted grants.
Junior Achievement Serving East/Central DeKalb raised the most money — $20,000 — and received a $5,000 grant from the foundation.
St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., came in second place, raising over $10,000 and receiving a grant for $3,000.
United Way of DeKalb County raised the third-highest amount — a total of $4,750 — and received a $2,000 grant from the foundation. Executive Director Tyler Cleverly accepted the surprise check.
Originally, the foundation had planned to award three grants, but in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon, it presented a fourth check, in the amount of $500, to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Two local counties in red COVID ratings
INDIANAPOLIS — One local county is a little better, one county is a little worse and two are unchanged in last week’s COVID-19 county metrics ratings from the Indiana State Department of Health.
DeKalb County has been yo-yoing between red and orange over the last four weeks, going from orange to red, improving to orange last week and falling back to red last week.
DeKalb County will remain in red-level restrictions on gatherings, as the state requires two consecutive weeks at a lower rating to ease off restrictions, a requirement the county didn’t hit.
Overall, the statewide picture is much the same this week, with 91 of 92 counties in the state in the worst two ratings, orange and red, representing high spread of COVID-19.
Locally, Steuben County showed a bit of improvement to orange after being in red for two consecutive weeks. LaGrange County remains in the worst red rating for the fourth consecutive week, while Noble County stays in the orange for the sixth-straight week.
Glass maker Cardinal IG planning to expand
FREMONT — The Fremont Redevelopment Commission has recommended tax abatements be granted for a planned $11 million expansion of glass maker Cardinal IG.
The commission is forwarding a favorable recommendation for tax abatements for personal property and real estate improvements requested by Cardinal IG, 301 E. McSwain Drive, to the Fremont Town Council for approval at its meeting Dec. 15.
The real estate abatement is for a building expansion to accommodate new manufacturing equipment in 2021 and 2022 with an estimated investment of $2.9 million.
The abatement for personal property has an estimated investment of $8.4 million and will be for the purchase of new equipment, including a tempering furnace, seaming equipment, fabrication equipment and other miscellaneous equipment.
Auburn council acts to boost businesses
AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council took actions to help local businesses and city government finances during a meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.
The council voted on property tax reductions for a new downtown office building and new machinery for Auburn Gear. It expanded an economic development district to include downtown and approved a plan to help large electricity customers save money.
On the city side, the council voted on a plan for wastewater treatment improvements and shifted $855,010 from city utility incomes to the city budget.
The council gave the future Credent Wealth Management office at 200 E. 7th St. perhaps the most generous tax cut Auburn has awarded, charging no property taxes for the first five years. Taxes will be reduced to a lesser extent in the following five years.
Documents estimate the new building’s value at $7.7 million, including the site. The Credent building is expected to house up to 100 white-collar jobs with salaries well above the average income, city officials said. The first floor of the three-story building will have retail space for restaurants and other types of businesses.
Caucus selects Bundy for Auburn council
AUBURN — A Republican caucus Thursday evening chose Dave Bundy to fill a vacant seat on the Auburn Common Council.
Bundy will take the District 4 seat being vacated by Mike Watson, who is leaving the council to become a DeKalb County commissioner on Jan. 1. Bundy will take office Jan. 1 and be eligible to serve the remaining three years of Watson’s term.
The two caucus voters chose Bundy over Kari Ackerman after hearing brief remarks from both candidates at Republican Headquarters in downtown Auburn.
Bundy pointed to his nearly 44 years in law enforcement, serving the past 10 years with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office after 33 years with the Auburn Police Department. He said his 33 years in Auburn City Hall made him familiar with all city departments.
Cigarette butts lead to burglary suspect
ANGOLA — An Angola woman was connected to a burglary by cigarette butts left at the scene.
Molly M. Schnepf, 39, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 290W, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant alleging Level 5 felony burglary. The charge carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
The break-in occurred sometime between April 20 and May 4 at a shuttered local business, say court documents. The building owner was storing personal items there and on May 9 contacted Angola Police Department when she discovered her belongings in a disarray and many of them missing.
Angola Police Officer Michael Wood identified the likely point of entry along with two discarded cigarette butts and shoe prints, say court documents.
The Combined DNA Index System allegedly connected Schnepf, who has been convicted of multiple crimes, to the cigarette butts.
LaGrange County closes courthouse to public
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County has closed the doors to its Courthouse to the public.
That announcement comes after three more Courthouse staff members tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
The courts will continue to work, however, with most staff members working by phone.
Rare Duesenberg donated to museum
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum said Tuesday it is celebrating another unique donation.
A rare 1927 Duesenberg Model X Dual-Cowl Phaeton was donated by Perry and Margie Pintzow of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Model X is the second Duesenberg the Pintzow family has donated to the museum, the other being a Model A running chassis donated in 2019.
It is believed that 13 Duesenberg Model X’s were constructed, with only five of them receiving bodies. Of those five, only four remain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.