ANGOLA — Birds, as in the scooters, are not welcome in Bird Song Park.
After information was provided to Bird about the electric scooters leaving tire marks on the sidewalk murals in the downtown pocket park, the company has created a second off-limits zone in Angola.
Just like the Public Square, people cannot ride Bird scooters in Bird Song Park, which has been developed to attract real birds and other wildlife, albeit in the city.
“We care deeply about the communities in which we operate and work closely with our cities and riders to ensure we are offering the best service for everyone,” said Jasmine Wallsmith, who is in communications and marketing with Bird. She relayed information about the issue in Angola with the Bird team, which then made the scooters off limits in the park.
Technically, even before Bird created the off-limits zone, you couldn’t ride in Bird Song because renters are not supposed to ride the scooters on sidewalks at all.
People have been seen riding the scooters on the Public Square, so clearly nothing occurs to power down the units in no-ride zones.
The Square and Bird Song Park are also no-park zones. That means if you try to park in those zones the scooter won’t power down properly and a user could rack up charges for the unit because it will still be in a run mode.
Bird scooters have been in Angola since around Aug. 15.
“We launched our Birds in partnership with the city and have been working closely with everyone from Mayor (Dick) Hickman to the chief of police,” Wallsmith said.
A franchisee out of Colorado operates the scooters in Angola.
The scooters are rented out using an app on a smart phone. After downloading the app, a user finds a scooter and signs up for a ride using the phone and registering the ride with the use of a QR code on the scooter. A tutorial on the app gives use instruction.
It costs $1 to unlock a scooter then costs 42 cents a minute for a ride. One must ride for a minimum of 8 minutes. That comes to $4.36 minimum for a ride, before tax. In some markets, like Angola, users have to load money into their Bird accounts to draw on as they use the service. In Angola the minimum was $5.
The Bird scooters that have popped up in Angola do have a few restrictions that people may or may not be aware of.
There are ride zones and they are not supposed to be used on sidewalks.
Bird’s website says the scooters are only supposed to travel on surfaces authorized for their use and suggests they stay in bike lanes, something Angola doesn’t have.
The scooters can travel up to 18 miles an hour.
Angola Assistant Police Chief Darrin Taylor said last week that people need to follow the rules of the road, much like they would if riding a bicycle.
The main complaint police have received about the scooters is about people neglecting stop signs and not yielding the right of way.
“That’s one of the biggest complaints we’ve had,” Taylor said.
It appears there are 20 scooters planted in Angola. The majority are downtown, but they can be found where ever a user ends his or her ride.
Bird scooters have been around since 2017 when it was formed by Travis VanderZanden, a former executive of ride-share companies Uber and Lift.
They have been controversial in some cities, like Indianapolis, after some accidents. Some cities have regulated their use and others have not allowed them.
Last week, after the first news story about the Birds was posted on The Herald Republican’s Facebook page, many people, but not all, lodged complaints about the scooters.
Bird does offer community pricing for people who are low income or students who are at certain college grant levels. Also, health care workers and emergency personnel can ride for free.
Bird does ask renters to report damaged scooters or poorly parked units using the app so the problems can be corrected quickly.
