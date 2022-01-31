ANGOLA — Robert Tiffany has lived a life that included flying a bomber in World War II and much adventure — they even say he once landed a plane on S.R. 120 in rural Fremont, something you wouldn't dare do today with all of the traffic.
When it comes down to what he's loved doing best in his 100 years on Earth, Tiffany said, "selling cars." He did that proudly for years at Tiffany Motors at the corner of Mill and North Wayne streets.
There was a lot of respect and reverence shown for Tiffany during a big birthday bash held Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7205 in Angola.
And there was fun.
There were politicians, musical tributes and even a woman popping out of a cake.
“I love this country and I want to see it succeed,” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks shared with the crowd. “I’m reminded of the responsibility we have to do that when we celebrate the birthday of a great American like Bob.”
Banks was joined by state Rep. Denny Zent in presenting Tiffany with accolades and honors on Saturday.
Banks presented Tiffany with an American flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol. Banks also said Tiffany's birthday would be put into the Congressional Record. There was a citation from the VFW and more.
Banks, himself a veteran, recognized the generations that served before him as inspiration for his decision to join the military.
Indiana VFW’s State Commander, Dick Linberry, Hamilton, presented Tiffany with the VFW state commander coin. The VFW is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and Linberry gave Tiffany a 100th birthday coin to commemorate the achievement for both the VFW Post and Tiffany.
Many people gathered to celebrate Robert’s milestone birthday, including Curt Martin, a fellow Air Force veteran, who sang Tiffany an old pilot's song that originated in World War II to honor the time that he served.
Tiffany was a fighter pilot during World War II, and when he returned he went on to sell cars, and later boats, in the area. When asked what he was most proud of accomplishing in the last 100 years, Tiffany said, “selling cars.” He explained that selling cars was his passion and that he was involved in the business for more than 75 years.
Tricia Beck, a family friend of Tiffany’s, hid in a giant cake fashioned out of cardboard and decorated with white paper and gold garland. The words “Happy 100th Bob” were arranged across the top in shiny lettering. Beck surprised Tiffany by unexpectedly emerging from the cake and serenading him with her own rendition of Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” that was sung to President John F. Kennedy.
There was also a real cake with a candle for Tiffany to blow out and music by the popular Junk Yard Band as family and friends danced and memorialized Tiffany’s milestone birthday.
