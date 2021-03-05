Two people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Glen F. Dent, 58, of the 6200 block of North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, arrested on C.R. 600W at C.R. 100N, on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Cassandra R. Sonnigsen, 30, of Lane 420 Lake James, arrested at home on a charge of civil contempt of court.
