LAOTTO — Northeastern Indiana has gotten a nod from Visit Indiana, with two of its wineries included in the tourism agency’s 20 IN 20 list of Indiana wineries.
The first winery listed is LaOtto’s Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard — a busy spot over weekends off of S.R. 3.
Country Heritage uses whole fruit and a slow fermentation to get its distinct flavor. And with two free wine tastings on some days of the week, it can be a great place to catch live music, too.
The list also features Satek Winery in Fremont, which has its own tasting room plus internationally acclaimed wines.
According to a Visit Indiana press release, wineries have become an integral part of the state’s economy.
“Indiana is among the top 20 wine-producing states,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in the release. “The wine industry now contributes more than $2.4 billion to the state’s economy.”
Another closer winery to the northeast Indiana region listed is Two-EE’s Winery in Huntington — possibly a convenient stop for people traveling around Fort Wayne.
“Amazing wines are being made in this state from dry to sweet, and even fruit wines,” Misty Weisensteiner, director of Visit Indiana, said in the release. “Even if you are not a wine aficionado, there are choices for every palate.”
