ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a rezoning ordinance Monday night for a planned development project at 2525 W. Maumee St., just east of Innovation Park, which features a Wingate hotel and the new home of Bill’s Professional Towing.
The property, owned by H&A Limited Partners, will be developed for both commercial and residential use with business storefronts and two apartment complexes designed by the company Abonmarche of South Bend.
“We’re excited to do this project,” said Jeff Schaffer of Abonmarche. “I think you’ll see it’s something very unique to the city, which is going to be an asset.”
The apartment buildings outlined in the project include up to 210 units of varying sizes, including 500-square-foot studios, 550-square-foot one-bedroom apartments, 900-square-foot two-bedroom apartments and 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom apartments.
The city ordinance currently states that a minimum of 800 square feet is required for units, but because the project’s units are centered indoors with public spaces and amenities, Abonmarche has opted to create studio apartments at 500 square feet.
“For this type of living, it’s a little bit difficult. We go down to a 500 square foot studio. One of the reasons we do that is because we have some much-shared community space,” Schaffer said. “Whether it’s an eating area or a workout area. That sort of thing. Even the hallways themselves become shared space versus a more traditional apartment complex, which just has an exterior door. So while our units are smaller, we’re providing more of that shared space so you’re out of your unit more often.”
“This is not unusual anymore,” said Mayor Richard Hickman. “A lot of things have changed over the years, and a lot of people just want the smaller ones.”
The apartment complexes will be complemented by a parking lot with around 350 spaces and private long-term parking for residents’ boats, trailers and recreational vehicles.
The primary target market for residents includes young professionals, graduate students and people looking for a second or third home.
Now that the property’s district has been officially rezoned, Abonmarche will be required to submit a development plan, a primary/secondary plat showing easements for utilities, applicable drainage requirements, public or private infrastructure plans and building construction plans for evaluation by Plan Commission at a future date.
