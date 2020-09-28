Steuben culvert work planned Wednesday
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Highway Department plans to close North C.R. 100E between East C.R. 200N and East C.R. 100N on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a culvert replacement, weather permitting.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and travel alternate routes.
Angola doing milling, paving work this week
ANGOLA — The Angola Street Department will begin milling and paving at 7 a.m. on the following streets this week.
Thursday — North Kinney Street between West Maumee and West Broad streets; and Jackson Street between West Broad and West Gilmore streets.
Friday — North Martha Street between East Mill and East Broad streets; Morse Street between North Wayne and North Martha streets; and East Broad Street between Cross and Victoria streets.
People are asked avoid these areas during the work. If you will need to get out of your driveway during this construction, move your car to an adjacent street before 7 a.m.
