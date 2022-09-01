ANGOLA — A former resident who returned to Steuben County in July has been arrested on two Level 5 felony counts of failure to register as a sexual or violent offender following an investigation by detectives with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday morning, Dominique L. Morton, 29, Fremont, was arrested by sheriff’s detectives following an investigatiion into several allegations that Morton was in violation of Indiana’s Sex and Violent Offender law, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Morton moved from Howard County back to Steuben County in July. He allegedly began residing at a protected address in the 400 block of East Michael Street in Fremont. Morton also registered an address where he was allegedly not living in Angola, instead staying at the Fremont address.
Following an interview with detectives, Morton was booked into the Steuben County Jail on two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender with a Previous Conviction, a level 5 felony.
Morton remains jailed in lieu of a $10,000 bail.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be sought, the news release said. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation was the Fremont Police Department.
The Sheriff’s Office also acknowledged the public for providing several helpful tips.
