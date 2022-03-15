ANGOLA — The Fremont Community School heard about new projects starting in district buildings on Monday.
And the Board of Trustees also presented the monthly Flight of Eagle Awards.
Here are projects starting at Fremont school buildings:
• At the high school there will be updates to the science classroom and the art room.
• The elementary will be renovating its locker rooms into workspaces as well. The two locker rooms at the elementary school are not in the best condition, it was reported, and the new spaces will open up for students to get more individualized help. This renovation will also give two new staff restrooms, a laundry facility and an office for the physical education teacher.
Of the updated science room, Superintendent Bill Stitt said “We’re going to make it into a 21st century lab.”
Science teacher Laura Taylor’s classroom is going to be renovated into a half-lab, half-classroom setting including more lab stations.
The art department will be relocating its two kilns to the room across from the office. This is to open space in the art room and to improve the safety of the students.
It is said that these projects will cost about $690,000. Fremont will be working with Ryan Long of Elite Companies for the renovations. The projects at the elementary school will begin on Friday.
The Flight of Eagle Award was given to three recipients by superintendent Bill Stitt. The award was given to ninth grader Conner Roy, middle schooler Aleah Thacker and elementary staff member Greg Stahl.This award is given to those in the Fremont Community Schools who show great progress within and kindness to those around them.
