PLEASANT LAKE — The Steuben Township Fire Department served up a tasty breakfast on Saturday.
“We are just having a pancake and sausage breakfast with the Fire Department of Steuben Township,” said Steuben Township Fire Chief John Stalf.
He said that the purpose of the event is to unite the community and keep it coming around the fire department. The fire department tries to do its pancake and sausage breakfast every three or four months.
“Just to keep people coming in to the fire department,” Stalf said.
He estimated that roughly 60 guests from Steuben Township and the surrounding areas of Steuben County showed up for their last breakfast.
Lt. Devin Wolf said he was the one who was cooking breakfast for the community last Saturday.
The event started at 6 a.m., and that was also when Wolf started cooking pancakes, sausages and eggs and making coffee. Orange juice and milk were also available.
The participation in the event is free, but donations are welcomed to keep the event going, Stalf said. He said that the average amount of donations during such breakfasts is between $5 and $20.
“It pays for the breakfast and just to get people to come in,” Stalf said.
