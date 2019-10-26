MOGADORE, Ohio — Angola Middle School teachers Bob Budak and Paul Beckwith had the opportunity to spend the night Thursday in the iconic Goodyear Airship.
Airbnb and Goodyear teamed up to offer a one-time opportunity to spend the night in the airship to celebrate its induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. After providing aerial footage for over 2,000 sporting events over its lifetime, it is the only nonplayer or coach to be inducted.
The inside of the gondola, which usually seats 14 people, was converted into living quarters. It was completed with two beds, two reading chairs and a dresser. The guests were provided a complete living room outside the airship and well as an outdoor stocked tailgating area on the shores of Wingfoot Lake.
The airship hangar is located on Wingfoot Lake in Mogadore, Ohio. The cost of the evening was $150 which helped celebrate 150 years of college football. The guests were provided with two football jerseys and two premium seats to the game in Ann Arbor.
The two teachers were well taken care of by a team of Airbnb and Goodyear employees. Gerry Hissem, who is the airships pilot, gave the two teachers along with their guests, a complete tour of the blimp, facilities and base.
On Friday morning, after the two guests ate breakfast, it was converted back into an airship so that it could fly to Ann Arbor, Michigan to film the Michigan versus Notre Dame game Saturday evening. Budack and Beckwith were featured in a story about their experience compiled by ESPN during the game.
The blimp is actually considered a semi rigid airship because it has an internal structure where as a true blimp does not. The internal framework is aluminum and carbon fiber with the envelope being made of polyurethane, polyester and tedlar film. The airship maintains a low pressure of 1/30 of a psi so small punctures pose no serious threats.
It has sustained bullet holes while flying over games in Texas and Cincinnati, Ohio. The holes were not found until the blimp had landed. It is 246 feet long, 65 feet wide and 58 feet tall. The weight of the airship is 19,780 pounds, but once inflated, it usually weighs 100-200 pounds.
It is filled with $80,000 worth of helium and cost $21 million dollars to build; the camera alone costs $500,000.
Airships are now filled with helium rather than hydrogen. Although hydrogen would provide superior lift, it is highly flammable which was contributed to the Hindenburg disaster. Germany chose hydrogen because it could be manufactured. Germany did not have any helium available underground while the United States has deposits in Texas and North Dakota.
