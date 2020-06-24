Two people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — Two people were arrested Monday by officers working in Steuben County. They were booked in the Steuben County Jail.
• Erwin D. Lima Ramirez, 20, of the 3000 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the intersection of Toledo Street and Swager Drive, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge alleging operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Matthew R. Pedersen, 36, of the 1400 block of North C.R. 200W, Angola, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
