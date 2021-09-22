ANGOLA — Trine University is partnering with Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for K-12 students, and Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free online public school for grades 6-12 students, to offer dual enrollment opportunities for its high school-age students.
The partnership will allow students enrolled in the two schools to earn college credit through TrineOnline while completing high school requirements or electives.
"At Indiana Connections Academy and Indiana Connections Career Academy, our goal is to provide students with every opportunity to succeed," said Chandre Sanchez Reyes, executive director of Indiana Connections Academy and Indiana Connections Career Academy. "Through the Trine University partnership, our high schoolers will be able to not only complete their high school requirements, but also earn college credit. This gives them the ability to expand upon their knowledge while also better preparing themselves for the next chapter in their lives."
"Through our TrineOnline classes, students will receive rigorous coursework to prepare them for college and beyond," said Nicholas Gray, director of dual enrollment and K-12 partnerships at Trine. "We have worked closely with our colleagues at the Indiana Connections Academy and Indiana Connections Career Academy to enroll and register students in classes, and look forward to growing this partnership in years to come."
Students will earn three college credits for each Trine University course completed successfully. Courses available, along with the high school requirement they count toward, are: College Composition (English); Introduction to Literature (English); American History I and II (U.S. history); College Algebra (precalculus — advanced math); Trigonometry (advanced math); Statistics (advanced math); Introduction to Organizational Leadership (elective); Principles of Business (elective); Principles of Psychology (elective); and Principles of Sociology (elective).
To participate in dual credit, students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and show previous mastery in the subject area they want to take.
"The addition of Trine University classes will give our students yet another tool in their toolbox to prepare them for the future,"' said Stephanie Chi, principal of Indiana Connections Career Academy. "This partnership, in conjunction with our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) and career-focused courses, gives our students the unique ability to develop their skills, explore the workforce and now, earn college credit."
Indiana Connections Career Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school with a special emphasis on career readiness for students in grades 6-12. Authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.
Indiana Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. First founded in 2010 and authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com
