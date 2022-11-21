INDIANAPOLIS — County unemployment rates increased across Indiana in October, say statistics released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Not a single county in the state was below the 2% mark for the first time in many months.
At 2.2%, Steuben County tied for the second lowest unemployment rate in the state with four other counties, including Adams.
At the other end of the scale, Noble County tied for the sixth-highest unemployment rate in Indiana at 3.4%. Howard (4.8%), Fayette (4.2%) and Lake (4.1%) were the only counties in Indiana with unemployment rates greater than 4%, which is the level at which many say marks full employment.
“October’s numbers are a bit curious with the increase of both those working and those looking for work compared to a year ago, which I think can be interpreted as an overall sign of strength in the local job market especially because there haven’t been significant layoffs or plant closures driving the uptick in available workers,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “If anything, this should be a positive sign for employers looking to fill open positions, at least for last month, because there was a new pool of available of people who were ready to and interested in work.”
Right behind Steuben County was Whitley, which came in at 2.3%. DeKalb County had a rate of 2.6%, followed by Allen County at 2.7%.
Surprisingly, LaGrange County, which has for years boasted one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, came in in the bottom 46 counties in the state at 2.9%.
This comes as there start to be some rumblings about slowdowns in the recreational vehicle industry that dominates the economies of LaGrange and Elkhart counties. Elkhart County's unemployment rate was 2.6% for October.
Unemployment rates increased by as much as 1 percentage point or more in many counties.
Here are the gains experienced in the KPC Media, six-county coverage area:
• Allen County went to 2.7% in October from 2.1% in September.
• DeKalb County increased to 2.6% in October from 1.9% in September.
• LaGrange County increased to 2.9% in October from 1.9% in September.
• Noble County advanced to 3.4% in October from 2.2% in September.
• Steuben County increased to 2.2% from 1.6% in September.
• Whitley County advanced to 2.3% from 1.8% in September.
The labor force — the number of people working and available for work — continues to grow in all of northeast Indiana's counties.
“We do know that some employers are learning to get by with fewer workers and some have stepped up automation strategies, so it’s possible the boon for jobseekers will cool a bit,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “There has also been constriction in some segments of the RV industry. This is viewed by some as normalization of the RV workforce counts and not necessarily a harbinger of a major downturn.
“While it’s impossible for jobseekers to predict or quickly adjust to job market shifts, it is important that they acquire the training and education necessary to ensure not only job security presently but also job security down the road as technology increasingly demands higher-skilled workers," Farrant continued.
