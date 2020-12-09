PHOENIX — Trine University has received approval to operate an education center in this Southwest city.
The university’s Phoenix facility will offer hybrid courses within the Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Engineering Management, Master of Science in Information Services and Master of Science in Business Analytics programs.
Classes will meet in-person once per term, on a Saturday or Sunday, with the rest taking place online.
“This will offer our students an extremely efficient, convenient way to have one-on-one instruction and interactions with their faculty members throughout the term,” said Brittni Heiden, director of the graduate school at Trine University.
Located in the Maricopa County Medical Society Building, 326 E. Coronado Road, Phoenix, the center will have faculty and staff available to assist students throughout the region. It is conveniently located within a mile of three different Metro Light Rail stops and a 10-minute drive from Sky Harbor Airport.
The Phoenix Center will utilize a similar model to Trine University’s Detroit Education Center, which has been open since 2018.
