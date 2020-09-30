ANGOLA — A new business in Angola invites everyone to be creative in their own ways.
Janelle Slone of Pleasant Lake opened the Relic Emporium at 713 N. Wayne St. this year in a historic Angola home. Using materials at hand, Slone, a potter by trade, refurbished the early-1900s-era house room by room.
Her goal is to provide space and materials for artists of all levels, including a pottery wheel that is always ready to spin.
“You can’t beat the wet clay experience,” said Slone, noting that it has been referred to as “the new yoga.”
Those who don’t want to craft their own can paint already made bowls for $15 each.
“I know the many benefits of being immersed in a creative process and the impact it has on my life,” said Slone, who is proficient in many mediums with a focus on pottery and handmade tile. “I hope to inspire others to make art and experience the inherent gratification of learning new skills.”
Slone fell in love with art at DeKalb High School under teacher Jan Nagel. Pottery became part of her life.
“I just set my wheel up in every little way I could fit it,” she said. “I worked in a chicken coop for a while.”
At the Relic Emporium, there is a spacious pottery room with plenty of natural light.
“I’ve been working on it nonstop for a year,” said Slone. “This place has forced me to be creative.”
As she remodeled, using what resources were available to her, Slone discovered old newspapers in the attic and decided to repurpose them as wallpaper.
“I say now the walls talk,” said Slone with a shy grin.
One edition boldly announces the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy on Jan. 20, 1961. It is on an upstairs bedroom wall, in a room that has been converted to a darkroom where people can delve into the lost art of developing black-and-white camera film. Also upstairs is the music room, complete with a drum set and other instruments.
Furnishings are garage sale chic, upcycled and repainted. As she worked on the Relic Emporium, the pieces just fell together, she said.
She’s always invited people to learn how to spin clay, but in the past would have to carry their wet, pliable pieces home with her to fire in the kiln.
Now, at the Relic Emporium, pottery can go from creation to reality in one place.
“I want to teach art to other people,” said Slone, who for a time worked at the Rhapsody Art Gallery in Fort Wayne while honing her own style, which though varied, tends to focus on the preservation of history and nature.
A northeastern Indiana native, she and Tyson Cassady have four children — Airoh, 17, twins Jhude and Jhurni, 14, and 6-year-old Otto.
Slone has developed techniques for hand-made tile that are perfect for backsplashes and address plates. She works on commission for any number of custom projects. A variety of her signature products are on sale at the shop, which is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment on Sundays. They include mugs, guitar-string necklaces and examples of black-and-white cutout silhouettes and photo jewelry.
“This is my art but it is also about sharing with the community,” Slone said. “Art is everywhere.”
She plans to offer classes and will host art parties. While she is open to all creative ideas, Slone said the main draw is clay. Pottery projects cost $20 an hour which includes kiln firings and a free follow-up painting session.
People say they aren’t creative, Slone said, “I want to challenge that. I can break the process down into easy-to-follow steps.”
The possibilities are endless.
“I like the idea of people making their own Christmas gifts,” Slone said.
Relic Emporium has a web site at relic-studio.wixsite.com. Slone can be called at 687-8173.
