Steuben schools prep for COVID-19
ANGOLA — There are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Steuben County, but none-the-less, area schools have sent information out on how the schools are preparing and advice on how to help stop the spread at home.
If the virus were to be found in a local student or there was some sort of exposure, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Hamilton Community Schools have the capability of holding eLearning — students doing work online — while Fremont Community Schools and Prairie Heights Community Schools do not have that luxury.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben
Brent Wilson, superintendent for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, sent a letter out saying his district has been in regular communication with the Steuben County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.
“These are a few of the local and regional public health partners working closely with national agencies that provide guidance to schools during potential outbreak situations,” the letter said. “In addition, we continue to follow media reports and information from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Global efforts are currently underway to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact.”
His district, the letter said, is aware of concerns and is proactively working to ensure safety for all students and staff.
“Health officials are recommending local schools and communities take the same steps to protect against COVID-19 that are taken to stop the spread of common colds or influenza,” said Wilson’s letter.
Fremont Community Schools
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt said his district has sent out information to teachers, parents and community members.
Items they have addressed include a high school band and choir trip to New York over spring break.
“I will be meeting with directors to go over a plan,” Stitt said in an email Monday.
His email also said he has already met with the school administration and leadership team to talk about COVID-19.
“We have plans in place if school is closed because of COVID-19,” he said.
At the end of the week, the attorney for Fremont Community Schools will be meeting with the legal counsel for the Department of Education for further clarification.
“We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Stitt.
Prairie Heights Community Schools
Jeff Reed, superintendent at Prairie Heights Community Schools posted a letter to families on school social media pages and on the nurse’s page on the school website related to the virus.
“We will be taking recommendations from the state and local health departments for preparedness and planning,” Reed’s statement said. “If needed, any cancellation of classes or events will also be discussed with them.”
Schools in his district, he said, will be constantly cleaning commonly touched surfaces and placing hand sanitizer throughout buildings, including in the lunch lines in the cafeteria.
“Please help us by encouraging your children to practice good hygiene, cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, and keep them home if they are sick,” Reed said.
Hamilton Community Schools
Hamilton Community Schools, said a statement by Superintendent Tony Cassel, has also closely followed recent media coverage and information from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19.
In a statement, Cassel said student and staff safety is paramount.
“Our school nurse, staff and administrators will be working with students to promote good hygiene and to keep everyone healthy and safe,” he said. “We also work with our custodial providers to ensure our schools receive thorough cleaning every day. Parents are asked for help in reinforcing healthy practices at home with children.”
No cases in Steuben
The Steuben County Health Department sent our a news release to address concerns about coronavirus within the community.
“Steuben County currently has zero individuals who are being monitored and/or quarantined at this time,” a news release said.
The Health Department urged people to follow the safety practices listed in the graphic at the above left.
The Health Department will keep the public posted of any new information as it emerges.
For questions please call Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000 ext. 1500, or Indiana State Department of Health at (317) 233-7125.
