ALBION — A northeast Indiana man died last week, four days after suffering severe injuries in a motorcycle crash southeast of Albion.
Jeffrey A. Salisbury, 24, died from his injuries July 14 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department report listed him as an Angola resident, but his obituary listed him as a Garrett resident.
The crash occurred July 10 at 12:57 p.m. on Baseline Road, 1,000 feet west of C.R. 350E, a police report said.
Police said Salisbury was riding a 1982 Kawasaki KZ550 motorcycle eastbound on Noble C.R. 350E when it collided with the passenger side of a pickup truck that was making a left turn. The impact threw Salisbury from his motorcycle.
Michael A. McCormick, 55, of Albion, told police he was driving his 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck westbound on Baseline Road and was slowing to turn left and enter the driveway at his residence. McCormick said he did not see any oncoming traffic and started to turn left, but
he then saw a motorcycle cresting a small hill approximately 600 feet to the west of his home and traveling very fast. He said he attempted to accelerate out of the path of the motorcycle, but he could not get out of the way in time to avoid a collision.
The first police officer on the scene called for the Parkview Samaritan helicopter. He said Salisbury’s motorcycle left a skid mark 106 feet long before the point of impact with the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.