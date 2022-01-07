Throughout the pandemic there have been numerous challenges for those in the funeral industry.
But one thing is definite: COVID-19 has sent much business by the way of funeral homes across northeast Indiana. And it has taken away services, also.
To be certain, demand for services provided by local funeral homes has been at a premium. At the very core, funeral homes are being called on with greater frequency to provide care of the deceased.
On the other hand, the many other services provided by funeral homes — visitations, various religious service arrangements and funerals themselves — had to be curtailed or eliminated altogether because of limits placed by the coronavirus pandemic, information from funeral industry trade groups say.
“We have been lucky here, that we have not seen the great loss of life and outbreaks that the large urban areas have had,” said Jon Thornton of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
But that hasn’t meant things have been slow by any stretch of the imagination.
“We had Steuben County (Health Department) on speed dial all of 2020 and to begin 2021. Things leveled off after February of 2021,” Thornton said. Beams saw an increase of deaths by about 50% in November and December of 2020 and the first two months of 2021.
In northeast Indiana alone, there have been 452 COVID-related deaths in the four-county area, all-time, since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, the most recent data says.
Statewide, there have been 19,448 deaths recorded from COVID-19, says a data base collected by The New York Times.
In 2020, the Indiana Department of Health showed nearly 77,000 died in the state — an increase of almost 11,000 from 2019 — as nationwide deaths also jumped with the global pandemic.
The large increase came as health officials have recorded at least 9,390 COVID-19 deaths during 2020. Death data for 2021 has yet to be released by the state.
With the recent spike from the delta variant, there has been an uptick in deaths locally and the funeral homes have seen it.
“Yes, I have definitely seen a substantial uptick in COVID-related death over the past three months,” said Brian DeCamp of Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Kathy Young of Young Family Funeral Homes, Kendallville, Wolcottville and Hudson, concurs with DeCamp on recent deaths.
“COVID-related deaths have increased in the last quarter of 2021 for us here at Young Family Funeral Homes. At least one-third (and maybe a little more) of our last 50 deaths have had COVID listed on their death certificate. For all but a very few, most of these people had other underlying health circumstances and, for some, COVID was acquired while in the hospital,” Young said.
Of all of the funeral homes contacted for this story, those who responded say they have been following all of the protocols handed down from the Indiana State Department of Health and their county health departments.
That has meant such things as limiting the amount of people who could be in the funeral home. When gatherings were not allowed during early 2020, that meant services were put on the ice. Later, some families opted for outdoor services, once the weather broke.
There have been instances this year, for example where families have held celebrations for their loved ones, sometimes as great as a year after they passed.
“We continue to try to follow each county’s protocols and any restrictions that are required,” said Thonton, whose funeral home works into Michigan and Ohio.
The funeral homes representatives who commented for this story all said the way they handle bodies for and during preparation of services hasn’t changed.
“We have always understood that every body should be treated as potentially infectious, whether it is COVID, sepsis, mrsa, bloodborne pathogens, etc. Therefore, since the onset of COVID, we are not doing anything differently today when it comes to COVID related deaths,” Young said.
“There are no new precautions,” Thornton said.
“We have always used universal precautions with every removal and embalming. No changes,” DeCamp said.
