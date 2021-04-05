ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Donald D. Brown III, 40, of the 8300 block of West Hallet Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Donald D. Brown III, 40, of the 8300 block of West Hallet Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Russell E. Dennis, 46, of the 1500 block of English Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Kayla S. Grant, 27, of the 800 block of Pine Run, arrested on C.R. 50W at S.R. 127, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Randall D. Linton, 24, of the 800 block of East Chicago Road, Quincy, Michigan, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of perphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Judi J. Proffitt, 45, of the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on Interstate 69 at C.R. 200W on charges of felony dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Hugo Rolando, 21, of the 1900 block of Holloway Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 340 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor reckless driving and operating without a license.
• Jason R. Tuttle, 33, of Lane 275A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
