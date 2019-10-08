HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council on Monday approved annual donations for the DeKalb Humane Society.
This came after several board members from the shelter made a request for funding during the September meeting of the council. The matter was tabled to Monday’s meeting.
“They asked for $1,500 and we said OK,” said Mary Vail, Council president.
Hamilton had been budgeting for a donation to the DeKalb shelter but the money had not been requested in the past. The funding approved Monday will be for 2019. The council also budgeted $1,500 for 2020. Vail said that disbursement will arrive at the Humane Society next spring.
In 2019 the DeKalb Shelter had taken in 29 animals from the Hamilton zip code and would estimate town’s cost to be about $1,500.
Hamilton also contributes to the Humane Shelter of Steuben County but at a greater rate because more services are provided in Steuben than DeKalb County.
Steuben County will receive $2,800 from Hamilton as part of next year’s budget.
Just like Steuben County, the DeKalb donation, Vail said, “It’s now an annual expense.”
The DeKalb Humane Society is in the process of building a new animal shelter at the corner of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56, south of Auburn and Garrett. The site lies a quarter-mile west of Interstate 69 exit 326.
The new shelter will replace a building west of Butler on U.S. 6, which has been the Humane Society’s home since it was founded in 1975.
Two plans are being prepared for the new shelter building, one with more than 6,000 square feet of space and one with about 8,000.
During the September meeting of the Hamilton Council, shelter representatives said they recently had four acres donated and have raised 50% of their total funding. They need to raise the other 50% by Dec. 31.
Council members have wished the Humane Society well with its fundraising efforts and for its work in the community.
“I actually have been to some of their fundraisers,” Vail said.
In other business, the town is looking for a new water superintendent because Justin Stouder turned his resignation, effective Oct. 20.
The position has been advertised. In addition to his position as water superintendent, Stouder has a private business, Services by Stouder, which provides home maintenance and construction as well as services to private and municipal water treatment systems.
“He’s been a great water superintendent for the last 15 years,” Vail said.
The Council also held a public hearing on the 2020 budget. Budget adoption will come at a meeting of the Council on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The general fund portion of the budget came in at slightly more than $1.6 million.
The town plans to submit another Community Crossings grant for 2020 to include roads such as Lane 150, Terry Lake and several others. Community Crossings provides 75% of funding from the state for local roads projects.
Also, the Council approved bonus pay of $300 for each employee to be paid on the second payroll in November, just in time for the holidays.
