Police make ten arrests on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges after arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jonathon D. Atteberry, 21, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 900S, South Whitley, arrested near the intersection of C.R. 575W and C.R. 700S on a felony fugitive warrant and charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and felony possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Susan Bunch, 29, of the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Harry P. Burdine II, 36, of the 200 block of West Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery.
• John B. Haines, 52, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 445W, arrested at the intersection of U.S. 20 and C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dominique L. Morton, 28, of the 200 block of Charles Drive, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Lewis F. Park, 38, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Scott A. Ray, 54, of the 3100 block of Robyn Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Barbara J. Shaw, 57, of the 4600 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Heather M. Steele, 41, of the 1400 block of Aster Street, Logansport, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Thomas P. York, 27, of the 6600 block of North Old S.R. 27, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
