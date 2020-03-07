ANGOLA — A Butler man was arrested by Angola Police after he allegedly choked a woman in a wheelchair after he delivered a meal to her apartment Friday, said an Angola Police Department news release.
Just before 7 p.m., the Angola Police Department was called to a building at Village Green Apartments where a woman told police that a Jimmy Johns delivery person, later identified as Nkhai Scroggins, 18, Butler, choked her after she allowed him in to her apartment to use her restroom, police said.
When officers arrived they found the victim lying on the floor just inside the front door of her apartment.
She told police Scroggins delivered her order then asked to use the bathroom. She said she let him in and waited by the front door then Scroggins allegedly came up behind her, grabbed her around the neck and pulled her down out of her wheelchair, the news release said.
The woman told police she was choked to the point of unconsciousness.
At some point, Scroggins left the scene, police said.
Management at Jimmy Johns helped police catch up with Scroggins, who upon returning to the store, reported not feeling well and left work for the evening, Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said.
Later in the evening, Scroggins was located in DeKalb County and taken into custody by an Indiana State Police trooper and a DeKalb County deputy. Scroggins was transported to Steuben County Jail where he is currently being held without bail until he appears before a judge, which a Steuben County Jail official said would be at 1 p.m. Monday. He is being held on a preliminary charge of Level 6 felony strangulation.
The case remains under investigation, the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.