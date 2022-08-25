LAKE JAMES — Summer Snow Day is planned today, and it will feature Toboggan Run 101, Toboggan Tales and a Snowshoe Shuffle at Pokagon State Park.
The day also includes a Family Movie Night at Trine State Recreation Welcome Center.
“We are going to do a program to talk about the history of the toboggan, and how it has changed over the years,” said Nicky Ball, interpretive naturalist at Pokagon and Trine SRA.
The events of the Summer Snow Day start at 9:30 a.m. today at the Toboggan Warming Center with Toboggan Run 101 dedicated to toboggan opening day planned in three months. The discussion revolve around the history of the refrigerated quarter-mile track.
“But it won’t be running until it opens in November,” said Ball.
So, you won’t be able to cool down on a day that’s expected to reach a high of about 80 degrees.
She said the toboggan started in the 1930s as a wooden track, and it was open to the public in 1938. Over the years additional features such as a tower were added, “so over time it changed quite a bit,” said Ball.
Toboggan Tales will start at 11 a.m. at the same location, Toboggan Warming Center. The event is open to all ages, Ball said, but since it involves a craft with some gluing, kids aged 5-12 might “enjoy the craft the most.”
“But it is open to everyone,” Ball said.
After toboggan-themed story time, the participants are invited to stick around to get an early start on the Christmas gift giving by making toboggan tree ornaments. Three hours later Snowshoe Shuffle will start at 2 p.m. at the fire ring by the toboggan run (next to the Warming Center) for the visitors “to slip on a pair of snowshoes,” as the park promises.
“No snow? No problem,” reads a statement from Pokagon.
Ball said that they are going to let the participants put on wooden snowshoes to practice walking wearing them on a short trail around the Warming Center, even though there is no snow on the ground.
“We are going to get signs up, and each of the signs will give you the information about snowshoeing, like some of the history behind snowshoeing, and some of the benefits of snowshoeing, like health benefits, and why it has become a pretty popular sport,” said Ball.
She added that they were also going to put some animal taxidermies, i.e., stuffed animals, that might be seen in the area during wintertime, such as minks, to give the visitors a chance to observe “wintery creatures along the way.”
“Kind of make it look like you are seeing these animals on the trail,” Ball said.
After all the working out and sweating, there is going to be a frozen hot chocolate treat while supplies last. Later, at 7 p.m., at Family Movie Night at Trine SRA families will get a chance to watch the 1990s classic “Cool Runnings” (Rated PG; 1 hour 40 minutes). Popcorn will be provided while supplies last, and drinks will be available for purchase.
The programs are free, but regular gate fees into the park apply, $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for non-residents.
Trine SRA is located just a few miles from Pokagon State Park at 154 W. Feather Valley Road, Fremont. For more information, or if you have further questions, contact Ball at NiBall@dnr.in.gov or call 833-3506.
“Beat the heat in the dog days of summer. Join us for a day of winter-themed activities at Indiana’s winter playground!” invites Pokagon.
