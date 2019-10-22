Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Zachary A. Brandenburg, 30, of the 5000 block of C.R. 12, Butler, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• George A. Fedosuk, 51, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Austin J. Fellows, 19, of the 6000 block of South Waldron Road, Pittsford, Michigan, arrested on Public Square on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
• Megan R. Gearhart, 32, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
• Justice S. Geltetzke, 19, of the 14000 block of Wabash Road, Waldron, Michigan, arrested on Public Square on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Nicholas J. Hipskind, 19, of the 1000 block of Traders Crossing, Fort Wayne, arrested on Thunder Drive on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Noah D. Strine, 20, of the 100 block of Westwood Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on Public Square on misdemeanor charges of minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
• Lukas M. Whitner, 19, of the 61000 block of Beecher Road, Osseo, Michigan, arrested on Public Square on misdemeanor charges of minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
• Logan A. Wirtz, 19, of the 300 block of North Creek Bank Road, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
