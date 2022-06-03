ANGOLA — Ellory Aldred and Marcus Miller were the top students in the Angola High School Class of 2022.
The two were in close competition for the No. 1 and No. 2 positions in their class, which graduated in ceremonies held Thursday at the Angola High School gym.
Ellory “Ellie” Aldred
Aldred was named valedictorian of the Angola High School Class of 2022 during the graduation ceremony.
During her honor graduate speech as valedictorian Aldred said she has learned, “to love someone as much as the main characters (Heathcliff and Catherine) in Wuthering Heights.”
She continued saying Wuthering Heights was, “more than a tragic love story, it is a lesson on not ignoring one’s passions.”
“Too often in an attempt to inspire students...” said Aldred, “the burden of changing the world is great.”
“I encourage us to follow our hearts,” said Aldred.
Not just a scholar, Aldred is also known as treasured folk musician as well. She sings and plays both acoustic and electric guitar.
Aldred was involved in the Angola High School Academic Team.
She received a $2,500 scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Principal of Angola High School Travis Heavin said Aldred had worked incredibly hard and was awarded a full-ride to college.
Aldred is attending the University of Alabama in the fall where she plans to study Political Science and History.
In the future Aldred plans to pursue a career in law.
Aldred is the daughter of Andy and Amy Aldred.
Marcus Miller
Marcus Miller was named salutatorian of the Angola High School Class of 2022.
During his Honor Graduate Speech as Salutatorian Miller designed his mesaage around the word, “impact.”
The “I” he said was for the word individual.
Miller explained the importance of each one of the graduating class being individuals.
The “M” he said was for the word memories.
Miller referenced a book made by his class in second grade at Ryan Park Elementary.
He noted some of them had made lofty goals for their futures, but those memories sculpted each of them.
The “P” he said was for the word present.
Miller said for his class to remain present in their lives.
Quoting Master Oogway voiced by Randall Duk Kim in the film Kung Fu Panda Miller said, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift. That is why they call it the present.”
The “A” he said was for the word absolute.
The “C” he said was for the word choice.
Miller explained absolute and choice went together as there are no absolutes in their choices.
The “T” he said was for the word trust.
Miller said to trust the friendships they have made, but to most importantly for the Class of 2022 to trust themselves.
During his career at Angola High School Miller was an essential part of the Angola High School swim team and was also a SWARM mentor.
He played tennis for Angola High School as well.
Miller was President of both National Honors Society and Key Club. He was also an active FIST member.
He was also active in his community and along with Avery Knox he raised $93,000 as Steuben County’s co-candidates for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year.
In the fall Miller plans to attend Indiana University in Bloomington to study human biology and medical anthropology with a pre-dental path.
Miller is the son of Brian and Jane Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.