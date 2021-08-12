Two people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David A. Beeler, 61, of the 9100 block of East RainTree Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona, arrested Thursday on Bay View Road at C.R. 225W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Burt A. Watson, 51, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, arrested Wednesday at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
