ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission granted conditional approval to a request for a primary plat to divide Speedway Professional Park from a 40.9-acre parcel into two lots at its meeting Monday despite an earlier violation by the owner and public complaints.
Angola Attorney Kim Shoup said the city was still willing to work with property owner Tom Frederick instead of filing the violation with the court since the issue that caused the violation was addressed.
“We could rush to court on every violation, but that’s not what we do,” Shoup said. “Most of these are resolved out of court amicably.”
On the weekend of Aug. 19, the city employees received several complaints of concrete crushing happening on the property. The city issued a notice of violation, and the concrete crushing will cease on the property by Sept. 25, said the staff report.
Angola Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay said the owner called her earlier on the day of the commission meeting and said the equipment was removed and the crushing ceased on the property.
Members of the community came to the commission meeting to discuss the violation. Carter Snider inquired if the owner knowingly violated the zoning and whether he would be fined for the violation, as well as when the concrete would be taken out.
“I just find it a little misgiving that Mr. Frederick has been able to continue the violation up to Sept. 25,” Snider said.
Shoup said that the city at its usual practice allows the citizens some time to straighten out the violation and come into compliance.
Judy Griffin said that she and her husband owned the property attached to Frederick’s property. She complained about the piles of concrete that she could now see from her yard, and that one of them was flattened to be used as a parking lot, which she doubted was allowed.
Kristina Stankiewicz asked if the city was aware of the master plan for the property once it was rezoned to C2.
The commission members said they were not looking at the plan that night, but rather at the rezoning request itself. The owner of the property said there was no finite plan for the location, but they might be looking into building an ice cream store.
He also said they had no intention to violate the city codes, and that the previous owner did the same things on the property. The intent for the concrete crushing was to clean up the property, and the materials derived from that can now be used to the benefit of the community at several sites.
“We did not intend to create additional problems,” Frederick said. “We thought we were cleaning up the site.”
Frederick has owned the land since 2016, and he requested an approval to divide the parcel into two lots in conjunction with a rezoning request for the front lot, according to the staff report.
“The petitioner wants to promote commercial development that provides goods and services to the regional population and tourists,” reads the report.
Earlier, the Plan Commission voted for a favorable recommendation to the Common Council for rezoning the front lot of 4.632 acres to C2 – Medium to Large General Commercial and the second lot of 36.515 acres to HI – High Impact.
Later, the Commission tabled the request to split the parcel into two lots until the Common Council decision on rezoning. However, the Common Council tabled the decision until the Plan Commission decided on the primary plat.
Finally, the petitioner decided against rezoning of the second lot to HI, preferring it to remain agricultural, while still requesting the rezoning for the first lot along S.R. 127 with a 40-foot access easement from agricultural to C2.
The Plan Commission reasoned that the development of the property will create a more connected and dense commercial area to the north, and the property is large enough to meet all development standards for the desired rezoning and land use.
The commercial outlot, the Plan Commission decided, will take advantage of the potential expansion of utilities and improve the visual appearance of the corridor as well as provide a buffer for the remaining agricultural lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.