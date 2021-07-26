Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joshua E. Abbeg, 32, of the 1600 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at home on charges of felony battery against a public safety official and domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Hunter J. Andrews, 20, of the 5400 block of Miller Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 127, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan B. Cekander, 25, of the 100 block of East Rose Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Gerald Lett Avenue at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Alisha L. Corwin, 43, of the 6200 block of North Thistle Down Road, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Kenneth L. Custer, 53, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Rayne A. Elkins, 33, of the 700 block of Mechanic Street, arrested on West Fox Lake Road south of C.R. 175S on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Narciso Figueroa, 48, of the 400 block of North West Street, arrested on North Wayne Street at Calvary Lane on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Sean E. Florentine, 37, of the 6200 block of North Thistle Down Lane, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery to a known pregnant family/household member.
• Charles D. Hullinger, 53, of the 10000 block of North A Drive, Kendallville, arrested on Schenkel Drive on a fugitive warrant.
• Kaitlyn M. Kline, 30, of the 51000 block of Silver Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Mark Nicholas, 20, of the 54000 block of Erin Cove Lane, Elkhart, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 300W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving.
• Seth M. McDowell, 21, of the 4900 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested on C.R. 200N at Interstate 69 on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 35, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Nikolus J. Nevois, 30, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 175W, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery.
• Jesus A. Nieves, 26, of the 200 block of East Jerolen Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michaela L. Raible, 38, of the 8600 block of West Bankroft Street, Toledo, Ohio, arrested on Lane 100 Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Evan D. Saltsman, 40, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 127 on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ian W. Scroggs, 29, of the 300 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on Interstate 69 north of mile marker 343 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew C. Senecal, 23, of the 00 block of South C.R. 200W, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kayleigh L. Underwood, 35, of the 800 block of South VanBuren Street, Auburn, arrested on the 3600 block of West Landis Road on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
