INDIANAPOLIS — Two Angola-area entities were recipients of three grants provided by Indiana Landmarks.
Indiana Landmarks announced on Thursday it awarded more than $140,000 to help nonprofits and cities around Indiana save or promote meaningful places. Of that, $5,925 was awarded locally.
Drawing from a variety of funds, the grants support efforts ranging from architectural assessments and repairs at historic houses of worship to digital walking tours and workshops, videos and summer programs for youth.
“Indiana Landmarks offers grants to help spark community revitalization and bolster preservation projects around the state,” says Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We’re extremely grateful that with the support of many generous donors we’re able to offer this critical support to local preservation groups.”
African American Heritage Grants
Indiana Landmarks’ African American Landmarks Committee awards grants to help preserve and raise awareness of historic African American places in Indiana. In 2021, the committee made four grants, including one locally:
• Fox Lake Preservation Foundation, Angola: $2,500 for a state historical marker at the African American resort community.
Historic Preservation Education Grants
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities jointly award grants to nonprofits for programs and materials educating the public about historic places. In 2021, the organizations awarded $33,285 to fund 14 projects, including two locally:
• Downtown Angola Coalition, Angola: $2,500 to install plaques and produce a walking tour brochure sharing the history of downtown buildings.
• Fox Lake Preservation Foundation, Angola: $925 to develop a brochure sharing the historic African American resort community’s history, highlighting its historic buildings and sharing information about the foundation.
Indiana Landmarks revitalizes communities, reconnects Hoosiers to their heritage and saves meaningful places. With nine offices located throughout the state, Indiana Landmarks helps people rescue endangered landmarks and restore historic neighborhoods and downtowns. Indiana Landmarks provides technical assistant to the Angola Historic Preservation Commission.
People who join Indiana Landmarks receive its bimonthly magazine, Indiana Preservation. For more information on the not-for-profit organization, call 317-639-4534, 800-450-4534, or visit indianalandmarks.org.
