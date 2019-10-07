ANGOLA — An Angola man who admitted to multiple counts of burglary and residential entry was appointed a new public defender Monday afternoon at his sentencing hearing.
Dwain B. Horner, 34, was scheduled to be sentenced for two Level 3 felony counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury and two Level 6 felony counts of residential entry. Several victims were in the Steuben Circuit Courtroom but left after Horner told court officials he planned to withdraw his guilty plea.
Attorney James Burns appeared with Horner and told Judge Allen Wheat that Horner wanted a new lawyer and to withdraw his guilty plea.
Wheat appointed a new public defender, James McEntarfer.
At Prosecutor Jeremy Musser’s request, Wheat reset Horner’s case for Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. At that time, legal issues with Horner’s request can be discussed.
Indiana law allows a defendant to withdraw a guilty plea prior to sentencing “for any fair and just reason unless the state has been substantially prejudiced by reliance upon the defendant’s plea.”
At Horner’s request, McEntarfer may file a motion that includes facts in support of his requested relief. Musser can file counter-affidavits in opposition.
Wheat may allow the withdrawal if Horner “proves that withdrawal of the plea is necessary to correct a manifest injustice,” says Indiana code. Horner must show the plea bargain is obviously unfair to him.
On Sept. 20, 2018, he was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after he allegedly broke into homes and assaulted women in Angola and rural Steuben County.
When Horner proffered his plea agreement in late August, he said he was intoxicated when the crimes were allegedly committed and does not clearly recall the incidents.
His rampage allegedly started in the early morning hours in Angola. Horner broke into a house in the 200 block of South Darling Street and battered, strangled and forcefully removed a woman from her bedroom while holding a knife, say court documents. He broke into a second house in Angola before allegedly going to a rural home, which he entered, allegedly assaulting a woman in her bedroom.
His plea bargain would allow five charges pending against him to be dismissed. Under its terms, Wheat could sentence Horner to seven to 37 years in prison.
Horner remains incarcerated in Steuben County Jail.
