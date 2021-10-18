ANGOLA — A shift in the jet stream is supposed to bring warm weather to the Midwest and Great Lakes area today and Wednesday before temperatures start to trend back to normal.
High temperatures for the four-county area are expected to be in the 70-degree range, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year, said information from the National Weather Service.
A weather discussion from the NWS said, "the regions witnessing the warmest temperatures versus normal will be the Midwest and Great Lakes. Daytime highs will soar into the 70s with some locations in the central High Plains potentially reaching as high as 80 degrees."
While there has been a cool down in the four-county area, this October has been particularly warm.
For the month, through data collected up until Monday morning, the Angola area was averaging a high of 72.4 degrees for the month compared to the normal of 63.8 degrees, said information compiled locally by weather observer Tim Tyler and historic data compiled since 1898. The low this month has averaged 63.4 degrees compared to the normal of 53.2 degrees.
For the Fort Wayne area, the average maximum temperature for October has been 74.7 degrees compared to the normal of 66.7 degrees. The low this month has averaged 56.5 degrees compared to the normal of 44.9 degrees.
In northeast Indiana, today's high is supposed to be 69 with a low of 47. The high on Wednesday is predicted at 07 with a low of 55.
Showers are likely Wednesday night and possibly into Thursday morning.
Temperatures will be cooling back down throughout the rest of the week, with highs on Friday through Sunday in the mid-50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.