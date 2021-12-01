ANGOLA — When Lee Ann Snyder started working at the Hair Center in her early 20s, she never imagined that she would stay in a shop that she loved for 36 years, let alone go on to buy it and be there to help celebrate its 40 year anniversary.
The Hair Center, 115 W. Maumee St., will be hosting a special event today from noon to 7 p.m. to commemorate the shop’s anniversary.
People can visit the store for Christmas cookies and treats, appetizers, coffee from Caleo Cafe, special deals on hair services and a chance to win gift baskets.
While this year marks 40 years for The Hair Center, next year will mark Snyder’s 20th year of owning the shop.
“I enjoy it. I never thought I’d work in the same place or own it,” Snyder said. “You get to know your customers as friends after so many years.”
Snyder works at the shop along with Kellie Ferrell and Brittany Entenman, providing hair services to both men and women, walk-ins and reservations alike.
Aside from the shop’s normal business, Snyder also runs a personal wig bank to provide wigs for those in need, such as cancer patients.
Snyder used to coordinate with the Steuben County Cancer Association, but when the organization ceased its wig bank, Snyder made it a point to continue her own.
“I really want to keep it up and just be able to be there for those people because it’s such an important thing for women, and around here, there’s no real place to buy them,” Snyder said.
Snyder receives many referrals from the Regional Cancer Center at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and provides free wigs for those who would like one. If she doesn’t have the right wig for someone, she directs them to resources that can help them find affordable options.
“I teach them about their hair, about what’s going to happen, because I’m frontline,” Snyder said. “The people who just found out from their doctor, the first thing they do is worry about their hair. So I can help them with what’s going to happen with it.”
Those interested in the wig bank are advised to call Snyder and make an appointment.
All of Snyder’s wigs are free, and she welcomes donations of new wigs or gently used wigs that are fairly new.
For more information or to contact The Hair Center, call 665-3281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.