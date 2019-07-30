HAMILTON — Every Saturday at 9 a.m., there is an opportunity to practice yoga at Fish Creek Trail, on the stage. The class is free and hosted by Hamilton Parks Department, and taught by Traci Rocho of Angola.
Rocho has been teaching for three years, earning her certification in 2016 at Bike and Soul in Angola, under the instruction of Shakti Rachel Redding, who started Inner Power Yoga and has held several teacher training courses at the location.
Rocho is registered with Yoga Alliance as a certified teacher, has accumulated over 500 teaching hours, and teaches four classes weekly plus private lessons. For her, yoga has become the ground for which she has built a healthier, happier life for herself.
“Yoga has helped me traverse my troubles. I deal with depression and anxiety, and it reconnects me to my body and mind, helping me realize I have more control over this than I used to believe. It has given me the words and tools to improve my life.”
She says she has noticed that so many people deal with undiagnosed depression and anxiety and accept it as a fact that this is how it is supposed to be, and she credits some of that to living in a fast paced world, full of technology, where it is easy to become disconnected from our body and those around us.
“It’s a reset button for the brain, or a pause button that helps to remind us that we do have control.”
Rocho says her teaching style is very alignment based and incorporates organic movement. She attended a training in California under the teaching of Sadie Nardini, a vinyasa (flow) teacher, who gave her a better understanding of the spine, how it moves, and ways of teaching to bring greater attention and instruction to improving spinal mobility.
“Motion is lotion,” Rocho says… “Yoga is a great way to start the day because it gets spinal fluid moving which helps you move better the rest of the day, provides greater lubrication for safer movement, and with all the twisting involved, helps aid the body in the digestion process.
Rocho says, “ It has become my philosophy for life, this working to keep my calm while also allowing myself room to fail and be honest with those failures, but not let them define me.”
She has faced a rough past year, dealing with the loss of her father and the end of a relationship, and she says through it all, “Yoga has helped me talk about it, about death and loss and other endings; it has given me the words to what I am feeling.” She explains this as she continues to talk about the nights she would spend with her father, working through yoga pranayama practices (breath control), easing him through his illness while also providing space for them to sit in silence, where many meaningful conversations flourished.
While Traci has put in a lot of time guiding people through yoga asana, the stretching poses, she also has had a lot of practice guiding pranayama and meditation.
Prana is the Sanskrit word for “breath.”
“Although it is commonly thought of as the external air we breathe through the nose and mouth, it also refers to the internal life force energy in the individual, otherwise known as “Ki” in Japanese and “Chi” in Chinese,” states Leza Lowitz and Reema Datta in their book Sacred Sanskrit Words.
Pranayama is a layer of yoga that focuses attention on the breath to deepen one’s yoga practice by enhancing the flow of life-force through the body, gaining control of the wandering mind and growing inner peace.
In a class taught by Rocho, a participant can normally expect asana, pranayama and a guided meditation. Her guided meditations often occur during savasana, the final resting pose of a yoga asana class. In these guided meditations, she says she often focuses on self empowerment as well as liberation from past hurts and other blockages.
“I have written some amazing guided meditation pieces that I would love to do more with someday,” Rocho said. She has taught a guided meditation class at Carnegie Library of Steuben County in Angola in the past and is considering bringing this back in the coming fall or winter.
“Yoga is, now, really intertwined with my life, and it has helped me raise a compassionate and understanding young man,” she says as she looks to her son, Paxton, 11, who is sitting to her left on the Fish Creek Trail stage. They practice together from time to time. Paxton says that he has tight ankles from an extra bone in his heel and that yoga has helped loosen that up.
At the end of the hour, Traci and Paxton are still shaded on the stage, wind blowing through their hair with the sounds of birds surrounding them. Traci says it is like they are right there participating- providing the music to accompany the rhythm of the breath.
“It is very serene.”
