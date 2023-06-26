ANGOLA — Over 300 people flocked to the Selman Timber Frame for the third annual Steuben Pride on Saturday.
Various vendors had booths and music played in the background as the family-friendly event encouraged an accepting place for all. This year’s Steuben Pride, for the first time, also held a drag show that welcomed four drag queens to perform: Alex Rinay (host), Mia Sophia, Kameila Merlot and Andee Znuts.
The main festivities began with a Pride Parade, the organization’s second ever, which began at the Steuben County Courthouse and ended at Commons Park. Before starting their hike, participants heard from Pastor Nikki Shaw of the First Congregational Church of Christ.
Although Shaw isn’t a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she explained that being an ally is one of the most important experiences she’s ever had.
“I have been a member of a community of allies for a very long time now all because I showed up somewhere where queer people were gathered. All because I showed up somewhere and listened to people’s stories. All because I showed up somewhere and decentered myself as the main narrative,” Shaw said.
She went on to explain that those in the LGBTQ+ community are setting an example for change in Steuben County and in the world.
“Every year we come to Pride and we do a parade and we show up as the people that we are, we make a statement that is more powerful than any of our words,” Shaw said. “In every place that you go, you are helping the world to understand God’s beautiful vision for every person to thrive whether you believe in God or not, you inform my faith story and I am always grateful for that … Thank you for taking up space here in Angola and in my personal life. I am grateful to your community for allowing me to be part of such a joyful celebration of existence.”
Holding flags, signs and rainbows, a banner led the group to the main event. Once they arrived, they were greeted by various vendors and informational booths, as well as Mayor Richard Hickman.
Claudia Camargo, a leader of Steuben Pride, introduced the next two speakers as Hickman and Steuben Pride’s Gay Straight Alliance sponsor Haley Billows. Hickman took to the microphone first.
“We’re glad that you’re here to feel comfortable, to feel safe and have a party,” said Hickman. “There’s actually no reason that I see that we shouldn’t be able to love who we want to love and I know everybody here feels that way and we just want to go out in our community and be good citizens, make our community better and a program like this does make our community better.”
Billows took the opportunity to focus on the county’s youth that make up the LGBTQ+ community. She explained that Angola High School’s GSA began two years ago with the help of four students. The organization has since seen between 60 and 70 students take part in the club.
“It’s great to see the community gather at an event like this to show the kids and the youth that we do have an accepting and great community that Steuben County is a great place to live and this is a place we want our youth to stay that they don’t need to go somewhere else to feel accepted, that they can have it right here,” Billows said.
Camargo also announced that the Steuben Pride committee has extended their reach beyond the main event in June. The county’s youth are now able to participate in year-round activities such as a movie night, bowling and more.
“We’re making progress,” said Camargo. “That’s what Steuben Pride is here for. We’re going to make those events possible for every one of you here.”
For more information about upcoming events, visit steubenpride.org or their Facebook page at Steuben Pride.
No one showed up either downtown or at the Selman Timber Frame to protest the event during this national atmosphere that has built against the LGBTQ community.
