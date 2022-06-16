ANGOLA — New Tri-State Steuben County Airport manager Aaron Payonk is settling into the role he began on March 24. Currently, Payonk is overseeing an in-progress renovation he hopes will bring an influx of new business to the area.
“We started a maintenance project out there. That building is going to get a whole new support structure and we’re going to get a maintenance company to lease it out and that will bring in more maintenance traffic with people flying in to get their planes worked on. That’s one project I’m helping to keep moving forward,” Payonk said.
Since assuming the role of airport manager, Payonk has been working to resolve present issues the airport faces regarding violations.
“Recently, our underground fuel tanks got a bunch of violations from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. So I’m working with them to try and get everything up to code and up to par. When I took over, I didn’t really know much about underground fuel systems, but I’m learning a lot about them,” Payonk said.
While working for the Fort Wayne Airport as a line service technician, the new hire made connections with others in aviation. Additionally, Payonk explains the difference between the operation of both airports.
“I gained experience within the general aviation community while I was there, which brought me up here. As far as the manager job, I’m kind of a one-man-show up here, versus at Fort Wayne they would have four or five employees do the different jobs that I do up here,” Payonk said.
As airport manager, Payonk works under an aviation board, the Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners. The board’s primary focus is to create everything that goes into the function and operation of Steuben’s airport, while Payonk’s responsibilities include the execution portion.
However, he has goals and ideas he would like to see come to fruition. Particularly, Payonk seeks opportunities for more of the general public to utilize the airport’s plentiful offerings. Specifically for students, he hopes to strengthen the connection between the airport and Trine University.
“That is the goal, we want the public to know where their dollars are going and see something that’s tangible and see the airport because it’s important and it does help the community with a lot of business traffic that helps the local economy foster and grow,” Payonk said. “With the prospects of Trine coming out here, I would like to get the flight program going. There is a pilot shortage right now. I would like to see more students out here learning to fly.”
The airport recently installed a new sign that has numerous features that the community can also benefit from. Similar to other signs of its design, the airport can display the weather, date and time.
With a liquid-crystal display, the sign will act as an advertising platform for the airport and community businesses, clubs or other organizations. Having the capability to remain turned on from 6 a.m. to midnight, the display is the first update to the airport’s sign since 1970.
“The community can know when they drive by if something is going on. If the community wants to put an advertisement on there, we’re working on getting a set rate, so they can put whatever they want to advertise on there. Any kind of clubs or businesses, it doesn’t have to be for-profit,” Payonk said. “We’re going to use it for advertising airport events, advertising for the skydiving operation that’s out here. It’s kind of a joint project between the airport board, the city, the county and then some of the local businesses.”
Donations for renovating the airport’s sign were provided by the city of Angola, Trine University, Cardinal IG and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
“The sign looks great. The old sign was made in 1970, so the new one is definitely updated and has our new logo on it. It goes with the momentum of the airport. We built this brand new building and the sign didn’t match it,” Payonk said. “The goal is to get everything looking nice and immaculate and I want to freshen everything up and I think the sign goes along with that.”
Ultimately, Payonk views quality as a top priority for his position.
“I want to be known as the quality manager and I want to leave a mark on the airport, not necessarily changing things, but making improvements and making it better. I want to leave it better than when I came into it,” Payonk said.
