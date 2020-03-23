ANGOLA — Angola High School French teacher Deb Blaz has been honored with a prestigious award from her peers.
Blaz recently learned she has been chosen for the American Association of Teachers of French Dorothy S. Ludwig Excellence in Teaching Award. It will be presented at a banquet July 15-18 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada.
Ludwig awards are given for outstanding French teachers in four levels: elementary, middle school, high school and post secondary.
“The purpose of the award is to recognize teachers who have demonstrated excellence and commitment in the teaching of the French language and French and Francophone cultures and literatures,” says a call for nominations in the AATF’s January National Bulletin.
Blaz is chair of the World Languages Department at Angola High School and adjunct instructor at both Ivy Tech and Trine University. A Google-certified educator, she has taught to grades seven through 12, on and off a block schedule, at all levels from a middle school survey course to advanced placement, French 5, dual credit and beginning collegiate French.
After a 41-year career of teaching that includes writing six best-selling books on teaching strategies, Blaz’s nomination shone above others across the nation in the AATF high school category.
Blaz has won plenty of awards over the years — including Indiana Secondary French Teacher of the Year in 1995 and 1987 — but says the Ludwig award brings her the most pride.
“It made me float,” said Blaz with a sweet smile. “To me, it’s the most special one because it’s from my peers and it’s national.”
She was named to the All-USA Teacher team, honorable mention, by USA Today in 1998 and received the Project E Excellence in Education award in 2000.
“I’ve been a keynote speaker in five states,” said Blaz, who travels nationally and internationally to assist with workshops. “I’ve published articles in the National Bulletin three times.”
That was one of her qualifications for the award. Another was outstanding teaching techniques and contributions to the AATF. She is a career long member of the AATF and the Indiana French Language Teachers Association.
“I try to share what I like so other people can do it too,” said Blaz. “Active learning is my favorite.”
She has taken advantage of a variety of online groups and resources.
In December, Blaz wrote an article published by Language Magazine about integrated performance assessments for students.
“It motivates students, teaches them and assesses their proficiency in an active way that also gives students choice and is perceived generally as enjoyable,” wrote Blaz in an easy-to-read guide for teachers presented in a playful but professional tone.
In 2018, Blaz released her most recent book, “The World Language Teacher’s Guide to Active Learning: Strategies and Activities for Increasing Student Engagement” through Taylor and Francis, a division of Routledge. At 174 pages with 44 illustrations, the text is geared toward enhancing student success and retention of information. It is her best-selling book, an adaptation of a 1999 release.
She has also published a couple of books on differentiated instruction.
“Kids respond so well to active learning,” said Blaz, who likes to share YouTube videos of current French musicians with her classes and has done pen pal programs with students overseas. In the fall, Blaz organizes Fete de la Gastronomie. The celebration of French food is a day-long mini-festival in her classroom. Blaz has begun co-teaching with foods teacher Marie Barge to allow her students to get involved in French food opportunities, such as Mardis Gras in February.
Blaz takes students on summer trips to France, allowing them to experience first-hand foreign culture. Her classroom is a colorful montage of posters and photos and features a small replica of the Eiffel Tower draped in sparkling lights and at Halloween, a pumpkin named Jaques O’Lantern.
Her classes have pen pals from France each year, with a recent exchange visit from Normandy, and the pétanque team boasts several trophies.
“It is a sport where people throw boules (balls) at a target ball. It’s easy to play, but hard to play well,” said Blaz. “We had the court built for us to play area teams; Chantell Manahan (current MSD technology director) used to bring her French classes over for meets when she taught French in Ohio ... We played Fremont’s Spanish class once.”
Her students participate in a colorful outreach called Love Locks, where they string together paper cutouts of padlocks with messages on them. Blaz has shared online pictures of the locks hung in the stairwells at Angola High School.
“I had hundreds of hits on Facebook,” she said.
In July, she anticipates the opportunity to get input in person from other French teachers across North America and enjoy the special glow of being one of the best French teachers in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.