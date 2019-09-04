WEST LAFAYETTE — Trine University has received a $3,000 grant from the Indiana Space Grant Consortium to support a student team in the annual American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Design Build Fly competition.
The grant will help cover travel expenses and materials for building an aircraft. The 2020 Design Build Fly competition will take place in April in Wichita, Kansas.
The contest, which Trine participates in annually, provides a real-world aircraft design experience for engineering students by giving them the opportunity to validate their analytic studies. Student teams design, fabricate and demonstrate the flight capabilities of an unmanned, electric-powered, radio-controlled aircraft that can best meet the specified mission profile.
The goal is a balanced design that demonstrates good flight handling while using practical, affordable manufacturing requirements.
The Research and Outreach Project grant awarded to Trine seeks to provide hands-on or project-based experience geared toward STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) workforce development.
The Indiana Space Grant Consortium is one of the 52 consortia that make up the National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program. In the Indiana, INSGC is a source of NASA-related information, awards and programs.
The consortium seeks to Inspire public interest in aerospace-related disciplines and lifelong learning through partnerships with educators at all levels. Trine is one of 26 Indiana organizations affiliated with INSGC.
