ORLAND — Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly breaking into a closed liquor store in downtown Orland early Friday morning.
Austin T. Cundiff of Howe and Logan Wirtz of Angola were located in a paddleboat allegedly taken from a dock at Lake Pleasant, say court documents.
They were ordered by police — who had been searching for them and the merchandise and money they allegedly stole — to paddle back to shore. They did so, say court documents, and were arrested.
Cundiff and Wirtz are charged with Level 5 felony burglary and Level 6 felony theft. In addition, Cundiff is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
They appeared before Judge Randy Coffey on Monday afternoon by videoconferencing equipment from the Steuben County Jail. Both are being held pending a $500 bond. If they make bail, Coffey ordered they stay away from the Orland business.
According to court documents, it appears entry was made using a pry bar, then a breaker was switched to avoid alarms. From a video record taken outside the back door to the business, two people were seen entering prior to the loss of power. Orland Town Marshal Kenny Steele was alerted to an alarm going off at the business about a half hour after the initial break-in.
Assisted by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies, he searched the business and found evidence of theft and disrupted merchandise, say court documents.
Later, Steele was again alerted, this time to police pursuing suspects, allegedly carrying a rifle and handgun, in the vicinity of C.R. 450W.
Searches of the rural area turned up a safe and items believed stolen from the business, say court documents.
After Cundiff and Wirtz were located in the lake, backpacks containing numerous cigarettes, money, a camouflage face mask, methamphetamine, marijuana and airgun accessories were taken into evidence. In a vehicle, cash register drawers, a cardboard case containing bottles of Fireball, rolled coins and cigarettes were recovered, say court documents.
Cundiff will be represented by public defender James McEntarfer and is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 4 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Public defender Robert Hardy was appointed to represent Wirtz, who will be in Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
