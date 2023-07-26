ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Nathin M. Rasmussen, 36, of the 200 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Isaiah B. Shetley, 21, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.