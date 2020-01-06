10 people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ronald W. Custer, 56, of the 4000 block of South West Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Mark Davis, 27, homeless, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Trey E. Gary, 18, of the 300 block of North West Street, arrested in the county on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Danny W. Harper, 19, of the 6000 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, arrested on S.R. 327 at Lane 250 West Otter Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tierra L. Healy, 30, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Timothy W. Lawton II, 23, of the 4000 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, arrested on C.R. 200W at Bayview Road on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.
• David L. Martin, 29, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 100S, arrested at Mill and Wohlert streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Kevin W. Pocock, 50, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested on S.R. 727 on a misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Jordan J. Smith, 20, of the 5000 block of Highview Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant alleging invasion of privacy and theft.
• Anthony J. Wright Franz II, 24, of the 100 block of Lane 280A Lake James, arrested in the 300 block of West Nevada Mills Road on a misdemeanor charge of dealing in marijuana.
