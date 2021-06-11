ANGOLA — Colleen McNabb Everage is a busy woman.
A real estate broker, an avid volunteer worker, a homeschooling mother of two and even a private music instructor, Everage is constantly on her toes but enjoys everything she gets involved in.
“I think you can find joy in all things, so find the fun,” she said.
Everage currently works as a broker with Fred Beck & Associates, and she also volunteers as the president of the Downtown Angola Coalition, a non-profit group that seeks to promote and maintain a thriving downtown community. She joined the organization in 2018 before becoming president in 2019.
During her time with the DAC, she has helped with various projects around the city, including the recent Sojourner Truth statue that was unveiled at the Steuben County Courthouse on Sunday. That project started in early 2020 and culminated with a grant application in May 2020. The project received a $40,000 Preserving Women’s Legacy grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Humanities. It also received much local support, including a $15,000 gift from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
“We’re trying to lead by example,” she said. “We’re trying to build the organization, and we want to maintain our integrity with everything we do. To us, that’s the most important thing.”
The Downtown Coalition is a member of Indiana Main Street and an affiliate of the Main Street America project, both of which are larger networks with similar goals of economic development and community preservation.
“When I took over leadership, the goal was to build capacity,” Everage said. “So we got more people involved. The goal was to align the goals of the national main street organization.”
Main Street America’s program focuses on four fundamentals: economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
Aside from the group’s downtown projects, Everage looks forward to building the Coalition even further and expanding its areas of operation.
“Right now we’re looking at expanding where that is because right now it’s not equidistant from the center,” she said. “It’s sort of like picking who we want to go to, where we want to kind of make it fair from the center. So we’re not excluding somebody but including more.”
Everage is further integrated with the community through her interactions with Easterseals RISE.
The organization is hosting a fundraiser called “Cooks Who Care” in September, and Everage plans to participate in its cooking competition with Michelle Cook and 6 Autumns owner Marty Haywood.
Not only cooking, though, Everage will be assisting RISE’s choir in putting together a show to perform at the fundraiser. She often acts as the choir’s instructor and has an extensive music background.
After graduating from Ball State University where she was a member of the BSU Singers, Everage found many opportunities to engage her musical inclinations. She worked in the entertainment department at Cedar Point and sang in Chicago on weeknights while teaching music full time. She was even picked up to be a vocalist with the Joey DeFrancesco group and toured internationally as a jazz vocalist for several years.
Eventually, she had her fill of traveling and found her way back to Indiana.
“There’s wonderful people that live in Angola,” Everage said. “It’s kind of a tapestry because there’s so many different things. That’s part of the allure.”
Everage taught choir for a time with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and continues to interact with music through private lessons. Education is a regular for her as she also home schools her children, Camry and Cruz.
“I enjoy spending time with my kids,” she said. “I really value them.”
Everage lives on Lake James with her two children and husband, Craig, in a house that is always full of action.
With a full plate, Everage understands the importance of enjoying life and working hard to create a community and town that everyone can enjoy.
“It takes a village to raise any child, but it takes a village to get anything done in any community no matter what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.