ANGOLA —Shelley Klingerman doesn’t want women not to be nice, but they need to make sure they are not vulnerable in this world.
Klingerman was the guest speaker at the second annual Women’s Week Luncheon, which was held at Sutton’s Deli 160 Event Center on Friday.
Klingerman is the founder and operator of Stiletto Agency.
“Women are hardwired to be nice.” said Klingerman, “but it does not mean we need to be vulnerable.”
Klingerman is an Indiana State University graduate who is a successful entrepreneur, author, marketing professional and documentary film producer. Her documentary “Terror in American Schools: Are Your Kids Safe?” was inspired by her three children.
Friday’s luncheon was a continuation to the 2021 luncheon featuring author, women’s activist and abduction survivor Michelle Corrao.
Last year’s event came prior to the siting and dedication of the Sojourner Truth statue which commemorated the 160th anniversary of the speech Sojourner Truth gave on the steps of the Steuben County Courthouse in June of 1861 and the 100th anniversary of suffrage in the United States.
The Downtown Coalition has stressed women’s issues the past few years.
Klingerman’s lecture focused on safety and survival tips for women.
Klingerman offered her 10 key safety tips to the all-female audience.
1. Look up and look around “Technology can make you capable or it can make you vulnerable,” said Klingerman.
2. Hold your shoulders back when you walk and walk with purpose
3. Get in the habit of parking under lights
4. Know your route(s)
5. Stand by the control panel in an elevator
6. Sit with your back against a wall
“Men in military and law enforcement tend to be programed to sit like this, to keep us safe,” said Klingerman.
7. Get in the habit of noticing exits
8. Walk in the middle of the parking isle
9. Lighten your load and keep your hands free and visible especially when traveling
“We pack so many bags and it bogs us down,” said Klingerman.
10. Trust your gut
Klingerman noted above all else, women must retain No. 1, to look up and look around, and No. 10, to trust your gut.
“We do not talk about our safety enough … we let ourselves stay in uncomfortable situations.” said Klingerman.
While impressing a confident mindset Klingerman said, “your body cannot go where your mind has never been.”
The event was organized by the Downtown Angola Coalition/Angola Main Street and was hosted by its president, Colleen Everage.
“Why should we only celebrate women every 100 years?” Everage asked.
The lunch was a fresh spring vibe with a grilled chicken and blueberry salad followed up with a slice of delicious key lime pie served by Sutton’s Deli.
Perfect single yellow tulips provided by Jenny Lou’s Greenery and an array of green indoor plants provided by Roots and Rocks Mercantile were gifted to all in attendance.
Everage noted the 2023 luncheon will feature female athletes.
