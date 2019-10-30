ANGOLA — Angola Mayor Dick Hickman appears to be significantly better financed for his reelection run than his challenger as the campaign heads into its final days before the Nov. 5 election.
In the six-month reporting period that ended Oct. 11, Hickman, a Democrat, had received $11,495 in contributions from individuals and businesses and one political action committee, including many individual donors who are Republicans.
In the previous reporting period, which ended April 12, Republican challenger Joe Hysong, started the primary reporting period with $3,897 on hand and after expenses ended up with $2,750 on hand in the report submitted in April. Hysong hasn’t turned in a report as required by the state as of Tuesday. The deadline to turn in the report was Oct. 18.
Hysong wasn’t alone in not turning a campaign finance report on time. Five other candidates running for posts in Angola had not turned in their reports. Two candidates — one apiece — from Hamilton and Orland didn’t either.
“We actually just mailed out letters to them (Monday). If they don’t report it will be up to the (Steuben County) Election Board if they fine them or not,” said Steuben County Deputy Clerk Shelley Herbert.
Clerk Tangi Manahan said most candidates turn in their reports the same week they receive their warning letter. “That usually solves it right there,” Manahan said.
County election boards can choose to fine candidates who do not turn in their reports on time at a rate of $50 per day but no more than $1,000, said Michelle Thompson, who handles campaign finance matters for the Indiana Secretary of State, elections division.
Manahan said fines usually are triggered if someone files a complaint with the election board.
The next reporting deadline, the general election report, is due at noon, Jan. 15.
Hickman started the most current reporting period with $3,111 in April. He had $6,496 to start the year.
For the reporting period ended Oct. 11 that saw Hickman bring in $11,495, he ended up with a balance of $4,341 after expenses were paid. Most of Hickman’s expenses were for advertising-related services. The bulk of Hickman’s advertising has been spent on billboards, newspaper print and online advertising and radio advertising. While Hysong has spent money on campaign signs, he has not made a significant investment in print or broadcast advertising.
In the most recent period, 14 entities — individuals and businesses — accounted for the lion’s share of Hickman’s donations, giving a minimum of $500 apiece. Those parties gave Hickman a total of $8,000.
Of those 14, many would be considered Republicans or having ties to the Republican Party.
People who donated $500 or more to Hickman included Steuben County residents or businesses Adolph Farms, Earl Brooks, Charles Nedele, David MacFadyen, Oren Skinner, Paul McCahill, Stout Law Group and Ralph Trine. Other donors giving $500 or more included Sherry Anabtawi, Fort Wayne; Jack Shaw, Coldwater, Michigan; Wayne Walker, Wellington, Florida; DLZ, Fort Wayne; and Terry Baker, Noblesville.
Hickman’s lone contribution from a PAC, $300, came from DPBG Political Action Committee, Indianapolis, which supports pro-growth and pro-business candidates, said the website CampaignMoney.com.
Other candidates who have not reported on their finances include Angola Common Council candidates Kathy Armstrong, Gary Crum, David Olson and Jerry McDermid. Republican mayoral candidate Justin Kent, who lost in the primary to Hysong, has yet to close out his candidacy. Kent raised and spent $102.73.
Only Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell and Angola Common Council candidate Dave Martin, an incumbent, have filed their reports on time in Angola, with the exception of Hickman.
In Hamilton, Hester Stouder, clerk-treasurer candidate, and in Hudson, Carla Olson, clerk-treasurer candidate, have yet to file. Both are incumbent Republicans.
