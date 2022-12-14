ANGOLA — They say it is better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times, but what if the things discussed do not exist anymore, like most of what is discussed during history classes?
Hendry Park Elementary School teachers Barbara Yoder and Jen Snow know what to do in this case — make a history project that would allow the kids to see and touch objects from the past to help them envision how people lived a long time ago and what they did to make it relatable to their lives today.
“Social studies is normally boring for children,” said Yoder. “They don't normally like history, they just don't as a rule.”
So, this year Yoder, who has just returned working as a substitute teacher in Hendry Park Elementary School after retiring after years of teaching, decided to ask the students to make individual projects on various topics related to pre-colonial times in America and its exploration and colonization.
“Each of our almost 60 students have chosen a different topic from their social studies text,” information from the school said.
The topics the students chose ranged from what early settlers ate and where they lived to how they dressed and what climate they came to encounter in different American regions, said Yoder. Students’ individual projects were then combined in a museum.
Each project presents objects, explanations and paintings united by a common topic placed on a box lid. Yoder said that the projects were graded depending on how the students met the criteria, such as the number of the artifacts they presented and explanation quality.
It took the students two weeks to make their projects, and most of them completed all the work at school, but those who missed a couple of history classes due to illness were allowed to take the project home to work on it.
Some of the projects represented historic figures, such as John Smith’s project by Nevaeh Johnson, or artifacts, such as Mayflower by Arriana Growe, or pilgrims furniture by Aaliyah Almond. Others related to complex phenomena and ideas that even for adults would not be easy to present as objects.
One of those projects featuring an idea rather than an artifact was made by Harper Yoder, and it included interactive moving human figures that were collaborating, passing logs to each other, and thus the whole project represented the idea of collaboration that was vital for early settlers’ survival.
Another project that represented an idea was Cruz Everage’s that featured enslaved people who worked for the development of what is known today as the U.S., but who at the same time were treated poorly as human beings.
“They always had to do what they were told,” said Everage when asked what he learned about that period of American history.
Yoder said that when touching upon acute problems of today's American political discourse as slavery, the teachers reminded the students that it happened in the past and that although the enslaved helped the settlers at those times, it should never repeat again.
“We want to make sure not to repeat that,” said Yoder.
Some of the students made their projects on Native Americans, including Brayden Barth and Ridge Crooks. The latter made a project on Indian transportation and he said he researched the subject by himself.
Yoder said that the projects helped to open up the limits of the world to the students beyond what they could see as part of their everyday life. Initially, the students were not sure if there were houses on sale when the first settlers arrived.
“So, now they understand there were no houses,” said Yoder.
She also said that one of the students made a bedroom of an early settler for the project and placed a TV inside, and Yoder had to explain that no electricity was available to the settlers, too, as well as fish sandwiches at Wendy’s.
“I'm saying they had a hard time comprehending that, you know, they had to go and catch fish and eat it,” said Yoder.
Thus, the kids learned that the diets in the past could have been very different from what we are used to now. Isabelle Allen, made a specific project on early settlers’ eating habits, and she said she learned that during a time period where they had “a little bit of starvation,” the settlers ate mice, rats and snakes for special meals.
Pryan Reyes said his project shed light on other hardships experienced by the early settlers, such as winter. He decided to make a project about it, as he personally happened to like cold weather and snow.
Reyes said he learned that in Plymouth it was snowing about 4 inches of snow regularly each winter, and that the pilgrims were trying to keep warm in the winter by making fireplaces, and they made their coats out of animal furs.
“I learned about how hard it was for them to survive,” said Reyes.
The kids said that they were inspired for the projects by the stories they read in class, as Johnson with the story of John Smith’s leadership skills. Lucas Greenfield said he made a replica of the Susan Constant sailing ship with cannons because he was captivated by the history of the founding of Jamestown.
When asked what they learned from their projects the kids mentioned that Mayflower had cheese on it, the houses that were built at that time were not the same, that back in the day the people still went to church, that some of the places first settlers arrived had really bad climate, like Jamestown where it was awfully hot during summer, and that in the past people had to grow their own vegetables.
Generally, just walking through the exhibit could give an impression of the time of American history, as from the projects it was becoming clear how the first pilgrims came to America, who they encountered, and how they survived during their first years.
One of the projects even depicted how the first settlements were organized politically in the New England, the Middle, and the Southern colonies, and what the colony produced to survive.
The contents of the museum will be heading to Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County in the near future so the public can view it.
