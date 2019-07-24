FORT WAYNE — Adam Getts, 32, of Ashley, will serve 8 1/2 years in federal prison for two crimes, authorities said.
Getts pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, said the office of U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Getts in a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court at Fort Wayne. The official sentence calls for 102 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, on March 9, 2018, Getts was found in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. On the same date, Getts was found in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department and Auburn Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah Nokes and Anthony Geller.
