ANGOLA — An effort by the group Bikers Against Predators has led to the arrest of a rural Angola man on two felony charges related to seeking a relationship with a minor girl, court records say.
Michael Paul Harter, 42, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of Level 5 felony child solicitation and Level 6 felony dissemination of material harmful to minors.
The arrest came after two members of the Goshen-based group Bikers Against Predators contacted Harter through an online dating site posing as a 14-year-old girl.
After making contact with Harter and arranging for a meeting with the girl using the name "Aliyah," Olivia Bowser-Gibson and Robert Bloom, who are affiliated with Bikers Against Predators, went to Harter's home and confronted him then called police on July 13, court records say.
"The downside is we're the second call, not the first," Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said. "I wish they would call us prior (to confronting someone). It just seems very dangerous that they would approach somebody."
Subsequently, officers from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office and Angola Police Department descended on Harter's residence. The Bikers group has put photos they collected and a video of the incident on the internet.
Police collected phones from Harter and Bowser-Gibson and obtained a search warrant to go through their contents.
The phones were then turned over to the digital forensics expert with the Angola Police Department, Detective Michael Wood, to retrieve text conversations between Harter and Bowser-Gibson, which were provided to Sheriff's Detective Austin Rowlands.
Bowser-Gibson, 22, matched up with Harter through the dating app Grindr, which is described online as "the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people."
In charging papers filed in court, Deputy Chase Pfefferkorn wrote, "Olivia stated that Olivia and Robert use the Internet to try to find and catch child predators."
Initially in their conversation, Harter tells "Aliyah," who says she is from Warsaw, that he does not want to take any chances communicating with a girl who is 14. Early on July 13, Harter asked Aliyah to send him photos of herself. During the conversation, Aliyah sends Harter photos of herself, clothed. In return, Harter sent her photos of his penis and a full frontal nude with him holding his penis.
During their conversation Harter asked if Aliyah was part of a sting operation, and she replied no.
Shortly after the final text message, Bowser-Gibson and Bloom showed up at Harter's home north of Angola to confront him about the conversation then contacted police.
The case was turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office and a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harter's arrest.
Harter's case will be heard in Steuben Circuit Court. He is scheduled to have his initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns at 1 p.m. today. No legal counsel for Harter is listed in the court record. Bail will be set during the arraignment.
A Level 5 felony carries a penalty of 1-6 years in prison with a presumptive sentence of 3 years. A Level 6 felony is punishable by 6 months to 2 1/2 years of incarceration.
