ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Douglas D. Hoyt, 33, of the 7000 block of West Hallett Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Nathaniel L. Lesher, 20, of the 400 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Shawn A. Ring Jr., 21, of the 100 block of Lane 273A Lake James, arrested at home on felony charges of battery of a child and domestic battery of a pregnant woman.
• Sheri A. Williams, 34, of the 4000 block of West Orland Road, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor theft.
