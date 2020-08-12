ANGOLA — Chip and seal pavement work is in high season now in Steuben County, with many roads getting the road preservation surface application over the coming weeks.
The work is expected to take from now through the end of this month, said Jen Sharkey, Steuben County Highway engineer. The work got started earlier this week, as conditions allowed.
“Chip sealing is one of the oldest methods and most successful of road surfacing,” Sharkey said. “As the name implies, a chip-seal treatment seals cracks and helps prevent potholes from developing.”
Sharkey and highway Superintendent Derek Iddings want motorists to remember to limit their use of freshly chip-sealed roads, not only to protect the new surface but to prevent the products from the preparation from getting on vehicles.
Motorists may drive on the chip and sealed roadway prior to a full cure if traveling at slower speeds and avoiding sharp turns or abrupt start or stop movements.
Also, highway officials wish that people would not vandalize the roads by doing burnouts. Not only does it damage the road surface and waste materials — and by extension, road tax dollars — it can damage a vehicle.
Such damage was done on either late Aug. 5 or early Aug. 6 where the county had been chip and sealing earlier on Wednesday.
“We haven’t experienced too much vandalism,” Sharkey said.
“I wonder what the cars looked like,” Steuben County Commissioner Jim Crowl said on Monday.
When it does occur, the county either has to repair the mess by adding binder and more stone. In the case of Wednesday’s vandalism, it was only done to the first coat so the damage could be covered by a scheduled second coat. Still, there will be a depression in the road from the tire burnouts that might feel like a small bump to motorists.
Sharkey said on Monday that repair work was done to the vandalized areas.
Chip and seal is done in three basic steps. The first is to prepare the road and remove any imperfections. Second, a thin layer of binder is applied, followed by chipped stone, or aggregate. That is followed by a roller to compact the aggregate. It takes a couple days for the process to completely cure.
The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials reports that for every dollar invested in extending roadway life through pavement preservation, $6 to $14 is saved in future roadway rehabilitation and construction costs.
Besides cost savings, other benefits of chip sealing are:
• Improved safety.
• Fewer construction delays compared to rehabilitation or reconstruction projects.
• Better appearance
• Greater value, as chip sealing allows more miles of road to be treated and extends the life of current pavement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.